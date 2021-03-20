Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in central London

Police have clashed with protesters after hundreds of anti-lockdown demonstrators descended on central London this afternoon.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police have clashed with protesters after hundreds of anti-lockdown demonstrators descended on central London this afternoon.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Anti-lockdown protesters today (March 20) broke through a police line in Mayfair in central London.
Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's..
The streets of central Rotterdam were left in ruin after three nights of anti-curfew protests in the Netherlands' second city.