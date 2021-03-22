NCAA Tournament: Have Upsets Led to Too Much Madness?

March Madness is known for upsets, and this year is no different.
In fact, there may be even more madness with the likes of Oral Roberts making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
But given all the brackets busted, are the upsets actually a good thing?
