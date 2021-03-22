Bristol Riot: What Happened at the ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest?

At least seven people have been arrested in connection with violent clashes at the “Kill the Bill" protest in Bristol.

The Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner said "many more" would be arrested in the coming days as officers examined a large amount of CCTV footage from the riot.

What started as a peaceful protest at College Green on Sunday turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station.

The station was attacked and 20 police officers injured, two seriously.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 people had gathered to demonstrate against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would see police given new powers to tackle protests.

Report by Avagninag.

