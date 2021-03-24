Suez Canal blocked after large cargo ship turns sideways

A cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship that carries trade between Asia and Europe, became grounded on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.It was not immediately clear what caused the Ever Given to turn sideways in the canal.