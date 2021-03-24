Suez Canal blocked after large cargo ship turns sideways

A cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship that carries trade between Asia and Europe, became grounded on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.It was not immediately clear what caused the Ever Given to turn sideways in the canal.
Egypt's Suez Canal blocked as massive cargo ship runs aground
euronews (in English)
The ship, built in 2018 with a length of nearly 400 metres and a width of 59 meters, is among the largest cargo ships in the world.