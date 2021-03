Home Office plans 'biggest overhaul' of UK asylum system

The Home Office plans to overhaul the asylum system which will make it more difficult for people to claim asylum in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would make "no apology" for ensuring those arriving in the country illegally "no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn