4 Killed, Including Child, In Mass Shooting At Office Building In Orange; Suspect In Custody

Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting at an office building in the city of Orange, authorities reported Wednesday.
Two others, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
