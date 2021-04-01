4 Killed, Including Child, In Mass Shooting At Office Building In Orange; Suspect In Custody
Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting at an office building in the city of Orange, authorities reported Wednesday.

Two others, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kara Finnstrom reports.