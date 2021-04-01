'No activity' on missing teenager's phone

The Metropolitan Police Service says there has been "no activity" on the phone of missing teenager Richard Okorogheye.

The student has not been seen by his family since 22 March when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area.

Police investigating his disappearance are now conducting searches in Essex after CCTV captured the 19-year-old in Loughton in the early hours of Tuesday March 23.

Report by Thomasl.

