Manish Sisodia takes first jab of COVID vaccine

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with his wife Seema Sisodia took first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Maulana Azad Medical College.

"I am very thankful to the doctors and scientists who made the vaccines for whole country.

People above 45 years age and 60 with comorbidities should take the COVID-19 shot.

The government should allow more supply of vaccines, removing all restrictions so that its chain should be broken and whole Delhi would get vaccinated at a time," said Sisodia.