Bijapur encounter: Maoists abducted missing jawan? | Oneindia News

PM Modi will hold a Covid review meet with all states on April 8 amid a surging number of Coronavirus cases; Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns, may approach SC on cancelling CBI probe against him in corruption case; Rafale bribe allegations: Congress demands probe even as BJP calls it baseless.

This and more news at 9 PM.

