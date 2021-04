Prepare your pets for post-pandemic

They got too used to you staying at home

THAT THE PANDEMIC'S REALLY ACONSPIRACY BY YOUR PETS TOKEEP YOU HOME WITH THEM.

NOWTHAT PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AHEADTO GOING BACK TO THE OFFICE.HOW DO YOU KEEP YOUR PET FROMFREAKING OUT WHEN YOU'RE GONE.17:42 RUNS:17 YOU MAY BE HAPPYTO GET BACK TO YOUR OFFICE BUTIF YOUR PETS WILL PROBABLYHATE IT.

VOLUNTEER TRAINERS ATTOP DOGS HELP PIMA ANIMAL CARECENTER REDUCE EMOTIONALPROBLEMS IN DOGS.

LYNNE STOTTOF TOP DOGS SAYS EVEN A DOGTHAT DID NOT HAVE SEPARATIONANXIETY BEFORE MAY HAVE IT NOWAFTER A YEAR WITH YOU AS ACONSTANT COMPANION.

YOU COULDSEE IT ALREADY.

1:44 IF THEYFOLLOW YOU TO THE DOOR SCRATCHAND WHINE, IF THEY BARK WHENYOU LEAVE.

IF YOUR NEIGHBORSCALL AND SAY, HEY, DOSOMETHING ABOUT YOUR BARKINGDOGS.

THOSE ARE ALL REALLYGOOD SIGNS THAT YOU HAVE APROBLEM TO ADDRESS.

1:56RUNS:12 SHE SAYS WELL BEFOREYOU RETURN TO A NORMAL WORKROUTINE IT'S GOOD TO STARTDESENSITIZING 2:08 'AND THAT'SSIMPLY REPETITIVE MOVEMENT, SOTHAT IF YOU CAN GET THREE FEETFROM THE DOOR BEFORE YOUR DOGGETS UPSET, YOU DO THAT 25TIMES, AND THE DOG EVENTUALLYWILL SAY HEY, I'VE BEEN THERE,DONE THAT, NOTHING TO WORRYABOUT." 2:25 RUNS: 16 STOTTSAYS IT PAYS TO HELP YOUR DOGVIEW A KENNEL NOT AS A CAGE,BUT AS A SECURE, COMFORTINGDEN.

THAT CAN TAKE LOTS OFTREATS AT FIRST SO THE DOGDECIDES GOOD THINGS HAPPENINSIDE THAT KENNEL.

2:37 ITMIGHT BE TWO WEEKS TO TWOMONTHS PROCESS SO YOU WANT TOGET STARTED NOW.

SEE HOW YOURDOG RESPONDS THE SMARTER THEDOG, THE FASTER THEY'LL LEARNTO MISS YOU WHEN YOU'RE GONE,THE FASTER THEY'LL LEARN TO BEOKAY WITH YOU LEAVING, ONCEYOU DESENSITIZE THEM.

2:54RUNS: 17 CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDEPIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER HAS A