EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen, only woman left standing at the meet with Erdogan | Oneindia News

The hashtag #GiveHerASeat is trending on Twitter ever since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Turkey along with her associates and fellow top EU officials, the most unexpected occurence is now making headlines.

During her visit to Ankara on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen and other top officials of the EU were meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when the Turkey leader and her EU colleague walked into the room along with her and took the only two chairs available.

This left Ursula von der Leyen in an awkward position, standing in the middle and looking surprised that there were only two chairs available in the room for the meeting and the two men had already occupied them.