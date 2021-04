India witnesses record single-day spike with 1.45 lakh fresh COVID cases

After the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in country, India on April 10 reported 1,45,384 fresh COVID cases, highest number so far.

The total number of cases now stand at 1,32,05,926,while total recoveries are at 1,19,90,859 in the country.

In last 24 hours 794 deaths were reported, taking toll at 1,68,436.

So far, 9,80,75,160 people have been vaccinated.

Total number of samples tested up to Apr 09 is 25,52,14,803 .