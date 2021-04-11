Tika Utsav: People arrive at vaccination centres to receive COVID jabs in Delhi

People arrived at inoculation centres to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on April 11 as the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival has begun across the country.

The aim behind 'Tika Utsav' is to inoculate a maximum number of people eligible for vaccine.

Mayor of North DMC, Jai Prakash also visited a centre to encourage the people.

"Masks and vaccine are most important weapons to fight pandemic.

I urge all to get vaccinated," said Prakash to ANI.

India will observe a four-day 'vaccine festival' in the country till April 14.