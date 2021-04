Watch: Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela ahead of Shahi Snan

Ganga aarti was performed at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on April 11 ahead of Shahi Snan in Haridwar.

The holy city is poured with religious zeal during the Kumbh Mela.

People from across the country have come to Haridwar to take the holy dip during Kumbh Mela.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state government is determined to conduct Haridwar Kumbh Mela safely.

'Shahi Snan' scheduled to be held on 12th and 14th April during Haridwar Kumbh.