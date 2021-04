Kumbh Mela: Thousands of devotees perform 'Ganga aarti' amid COVID

As India battles a second COVID wave, scores of devotees gathered at 'Har ki Pauri' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on April 12 for the Ganga aarti.

Large number of devotees offered prayers during the on-going Kumbh Mela.

However, social distancing norms were flouted and several of the devotees were seen without masks.

According to Kumbh Mela Police Control Room, a total of 31 lakh devotees have taken 'snan' in and around the Kumbh Mela area, till 6 pm today.