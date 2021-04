Boris Johnson: UK has had no royal champion like Duke

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh saying he has given people a "model of selflessness" and made the country a better place.

Mr Johnson added the UK "has had no royal champion to match [the Duke], since Prince Albert".

Report by Alibhaiz.

