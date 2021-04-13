Protests continue in wake of Daunte Wright's Death

Saw flashbangs being countered with fireworks.//// it's a situation that's escalated quickly compared to earlier in the day.

From the streets to the twins stadium ?*- the effects of wrights death and the following unrest are being felt across the twin cities.

Kimt news three's zach gilleland has a closer look.

Xxx protests and public outcry continues following the death of 20 year old daunte wright ?

"*?

"* just ten miles from wh the murder trial of officer derek chauvin is taking place.

"just because we are demanding justice inside the courthouse in george floyd's case, there is no justice outside the courthouse."

Following the release of body cam footage from the brooklyn center police department ?

"*?

"* loot started when protesters gathered in a minneapolis suburb ?

"* damaging businesses.

In a press conference minneapolis mayor jacob frey spoke out against the destruction and violence.

"the anguish we are suffering cannot translate into violence, destroying livelihoods, destroying locally?

"*owned businesses that our communities have poured their hearts and soul into for decades.

And pro sports in the twin cities were postponed.

"following the additional details in this evolving situation, the minnesota twins have decided it is in the best interest of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game."

A curfew ordered by governor walz is in effect until 6 a?

"*m in anoka, hennepin, ramsey, and dakota counties.

The curfew ends tomorrow