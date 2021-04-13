5pm Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Cause 04.13.2021

AFTER THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION AND THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDED STATES STOP ADMINISTERING THE VACCINE

This comes after the centers for disease control and prevention and the food and drug administration recommended states stop administering the vaccine... while they investigate reports that some who received it developed blood clots.

According to the c-d-c and f-d-a ... six woman between the ages of 18 and 45 developed a rare and severe type of blood clot less than two weeks after getting the johnson and johnson vaccine.

One has died and another is in critical condition.

Nearly seven million doses of the one-shot vaccine have been administered in the u-s so far.

A c-d-c advisory committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss next steps.