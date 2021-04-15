Delhi: Weekend curfew announced, what is allowed apart from essential services | Oneindia News

Delhi government has decided to enforce a weekend curfew in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken following a meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday.

Only essential services will be exempted from the weekend curfew.

Interstate transport will continue.

People going to hospitals, stations, airports will also be exempted from the weekend curfew.

All markets, malls, spas, swimming pools and gyms will remain shut during the weekend curfew.

#Covid19 #WeekendCurfew #DelhiCurfewhiCurfew