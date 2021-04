Columbus Police Release Footage of Fatal Police Shooting

Columbus Police have released bodycam footage showing a fatal police shooting of a black man.

27-year-old Miles Jackson was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in his car.

When officers searched him, they reportedly found a gun concealed in his waistband.

Report by Chanda.

