Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma centre on April 16 and announced that 70 more beds will be added to Trauma Centre.

"We have decided to add 70 more beds at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and 100 more beds at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar.

I am sure we will be able to overcome the challenges we are facing due to surge in COVID19 cases now," the Minister said.

"I have visited COVID wards in the Trauma Centre here with the Director and other doctors and met COVID patients individually.

Most of them are in a recovery state.

The main motive behind the visit is to check the bed availability and to increase according to the need.

There are 266 COVID beds available in AIIMS till date, 253 are occupied with patients," he added.