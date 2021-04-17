Amit Vs Amit: ‘Amit Shah was wrong in 11 states’ | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra spoke to Hindustan Times' Sunetra Choudhury about home minister Amit Shah’s prediction that the BJP will win 200 seats in the assembly elections, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s message, and the TMC demand to club the remaining seats in a single phase, among other issues.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded while the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases will take place on April 17, 22, 26 and 29 respectively.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

