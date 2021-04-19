Migrants, residing in Delhi head home amid week-long lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital starting from 10 pm, April 19 to 5 am April 26.

CM Kejriwal had urged migrants to not leave Delhi.

He said, "It's a short lockdown, don't leave Delhi."Amid the rising fear, migrants have started to return to their native places.

On the arrangements made by the government, one of the migrant workers said, "I am going to Agra, no one is giving assistance therefore I am walking only.

No arrangements have been made, we are walking towards our home, is this the arrangement." Migrants thronged the Anand Vihar Terminal in large numbers.

COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms were flouted at the site.

The national capital, on April 19, reported over 23,000 fresh COVID cases.