COVID: Migrants in Amritsar head home amid lockdown fear

Scores of migrant workers gathered at the Amritsar railway station to return to their native places amid the rising fear of complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the migrants said, "We are afraid that situation like last time might happen again, therefore we are going.

I work in a hotel and hotels have been shut." Punjab reported 4,970 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on April 21.

Total COVID caseload of the state stood at 3,14,269.

Currently there are 38,866 active cases in Punjab.