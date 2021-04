Vaccine for all above age 18 fromMay 1st under Phase III | Oneindia News

The Indian government on Monday decided to open up vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1st.

The national capital will be under a lockdown from tonight till next Monday to check the spread of Covid-19.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria asked doctors to exercise caution while prescribing Remdesivir to patients as it is not a ‘magic bullet’.

#Lockdown #Phase3 #VaccineForAll