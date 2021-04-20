European Super League Causes Uproar in the UK

Twelve European football clubs have signed up to a new competition called the European Super League.

The new proposal is set to rival the highly regarded UEFA Champions League.

Six of the teams involved are from the Premier League, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Three further clubs are expected to join ahead of the inaugural season and the league says it can start "as soon as practicable".

Football players, fans and politicians have expressed their outrage at the new competition proposal.

The league revealed in an official statement how excited they were about their new adventure.

“[We] look forward to holding discussions with UEFA and FIFA to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole".

Report by Bradbrookh.

