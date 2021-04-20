Anil Vij invites Rahul Gandhi to Haryana for 'better treatment' after latter tests COVID positive

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that if Gandhi finds difficulty in getting space in Delhi hospitals, he can come to Haryana and the State Government will give him better treatment.

"The day COVID started, Rahul Gandhi has been passing various statements.

Now he has tested positive for COVID-19.

If he finds difficulty in getting space in Delhi, he can come to Haryana.

We will give him better treatment," he said.