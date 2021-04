Watch: PM Modi rebukes Kejriwal during Covid meeting; Delhi CM raises oxygen crisis

During a Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuked the Delhi CM over breaking the protocol and live streaming an in-house discussion.

Delhi Chief Minister apologized later in the video.

PM Modi had called a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation with chief ministers of 10 states.

Kejriwal raised the issue of oxygen shortage in the country.

