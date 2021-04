Doctor says herd immunity likely to slow as more say no to COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Larry Bush says herd immunity could be slowed as more people are saying no to the COVID-19 vaccine.

SOMEESTIMATES SAY AS MANY AS 25 TO30 PERCENT ARE REFUSING TO GETANY COVID VACCINE - THERE ISCONCERN IT WILL SLOW DOWN THEROAD TO GETTING FULLY BACK TONORMAL.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S MATT SCZESNY TALKED TOPEOPLE WHO ARE JUST SAYING NIN DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH &IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG TO FINDSOMEONE WHO DOESN'T WANT ACOVID VACCINE.

111620“NOVACCINE FOR ME, I JUST DON'TFEEL LIKE THERE'S BEEN ENOUGHRESEARCH, AND I'M NOCOMFORTABLE WITH IT” BRENDAPOLK ADMITTED THE STORIEABOUT SIDE EFFECTS AND THEFAST DEVELOPMENT OF VACCONESHAVE KEPT HER ON THE SIDELINESFROM GETTING A SHOT.

111713“DEFINITELY NOT BEING RECKLESSDEFINITELY NOT OUT THERE ANDFREE JUST BEING CAREFUL WITHTHE KIDS AND WITH OURSELVES”AND THERE ARE APPARENTLY MANPEOPLE WHO THINK LIKE BRENDA.110631“MOST OF MY FRIENDSDIDN'T GET IT.

AND WHY NOT?BECAUSE THEY'RE SCARED ANDTHEY DON'T THINK THERE'S APOIN” 155“I THINK WE'REHITTING THE GROUP OF PEOPLEWHO ARE JUST TOTALLY ANTIVACCINE IN GENERAL“INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALISTDR LARRY BUSH SAYS AS MUCH AS30 PERCENT OF THE POPULATIONMAY BE PART OF THE NO VACCINECROWDÃAND THAT WILL LIKELYDELAY OUR ROAD OF GETTING BACKTO NORMAL AS MORE CASES LETO MORE MUTATIONS.

352“TO GETTO TRUE HERD IMMUNITY YOU HAVETO GET ACROSS ALL AGES GROUPSALL GENDERS ALL CULTURES ALLETHNICITIES OTHERWISE YOU'REGOING TO HAVE POCKETS OFPEOPLE IN COLLEGES AND CERTAINPARTS OF THE COUNTY OR STAOR THE COUNTRY WHO HAVE NOTBEEN IMMUNIZE” DR BUSH SAYTHE STRONG PUSH TO GET SENIORSVACCINATED WAS ONLY PART OFTHE SOLUTIONÃNOW HE POINTSOUT THE AVERAGE AGE OF COVIDPATIENTS IN PALM BEACH COUNTYIS BETWEEN 37 AND 40 YEARSOLD.

