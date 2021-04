Amid 2nd COVID wave, usage of medical oxygen increased by 30-35%: UP Health Minister

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on April 28 said that amid the second COVID-19 wave, the usage of medical oxygen has increased by 30 to 35 percent, government is sending 751 metric tonnes of oxygen to all hospitals in state.

"Oxygen usage has increased by 30-35%.

The supply of oxygen has also been increased at the behest of the Prime Minister.

We are sending 751 metric tonnes of oxygen to all the hospitals," said Health Minister Singh.