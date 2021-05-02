CM in Assam will be from BJP: Himanta Sarma
CM in Assam will be from BJP: Himanta Sarma

Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam, said Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 02.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government and the CM will also be from BJP, to continue development in the State," said Sarma.