Himanta Biswa to be Assam's new Chief Minister

After a series of meetings of BJP Legislative Party at the Legislative Assembly, Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam and next Chief Minister.

After securing a re-run in Assam last week, they were multiple questions around the chief ministerial face.

Outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan on May 09.