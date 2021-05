Governor appoints Himanta Biswa Sarma to be CM: Assam BJP President

Himanta Biswa Sarma submitted support letter to form a government in Assam, state Governor appointed Himanta Biswa to be CM, informed Ranjeet Kumar Dass on May 09.

"Our leader Himanta Biswa Sarma submitted a letter to Assam Governor, along with support letters from AGP and UPPL.

After that, Governor issued an order, which reads, "I, Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby appoint Himanta Biswa Sarma to be CM," said State BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass.