Will introspect what went wrong: Dilip Ghosh on Bengal election results

After BJP failed to wrest West Bengal from TMC despite a high pitch election campaign, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said BJP will analyse the election results as to what went wrong, but added that the party's performance since the last assembly elections has increased many fold.

The BJP was leading on 77 seats, according to the latest information provided by the Election Commission which also showed TMC ahead on 213 of 294 seats.