IPL postpones match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore | Oneindia News

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore that was scheduled to be played today is postponed.

This was decided after two KKR bowlers, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested Covid positive.

#IPL #KKR #RCB