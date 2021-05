With 3,57,229 new COVID cases, India registers dip in daily infections

India witnessed a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases as the country registered 3,57,229 new infections in the last 24 hours.

With 34,47,133 total active cases, COVID caseload of the country stood at 2,02,82,833.

3,449 new deaths took the death toll to 2,22,408.

In last 24 hours, 3,20,289 people have won the battle against the diseases.

Phase 3 vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been inoculated.