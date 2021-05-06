Berman: McCarthy sides with these Republicans but not Liz Cheney?

CNN’s John Berman questions why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sides with controversial Republicans such as Rep.
Matt Gaetz and Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene but not long-time Wyoming Republican Rep.
Liz Cheney.
CNN’s John Berman questions why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sides with controversial Republicans such as Rep.
Matt Gaetz and Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene but not long-time Wyoming Republican Rep.
Liz Cheney.
Former Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson discussed the Republican Party’s loyalty to former President Donald Trump, after House..
The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said former President Donald Trump was "poisoning our..
CNN’s Abby Phillip discusses the divide in the Republican Party between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and other conservatives like House..