2-week lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10

In wake of the rising COVID infections, Tamil Nadu government on May 08 announced two-week lockdown, starting from May 10, in order to break the transmission chain of COVID-19 virus.

On May 07, the state reported 26,465 new cases taking total active infections to 1.35 lakh.

Restrictions on big format shops, malls, the commercial complex will continue.

All grocery shops will continue to work until 12 noon.