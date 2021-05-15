Skip to main content
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Bottles and eggs thrown at police during Palestine protest in London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:40s 0 shares 2 views
Bottles and eggs were thrown by pro-Palestine protesters during a demonstration near the Israeli embassy in London on Saturday (May 15).

It is understood tensions flared when a demonstrator was arrested by police.

