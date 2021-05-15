Bottles and eggs thrown at police during Palestine protest in London

Palestinian protesters throw projectiles at police
Newsflare STUDIO
Palestinian protesters threw projectiles at police in London on May 11. The demonstration follows recent protests in Jerusalem..
Bottles and eggs were thrown by pro-Palestine protesters during a demonstration near the Israeli embassy in London on Saturday (May 15).
It is understood tensions flared when a demonstrator was arrested by police.
