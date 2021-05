Sushil Kumar finally arrested by Delhi Police after being on the run|Olympic Wrestler| Oneindia News

India's two-time Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for alleged involvement in the murder-case of a fellow wrestler, was arrested by the Delhi Police this morning.

Sushil Kumar was arrested along with a co-accused from Mundka area in the national capital.

Police were on the lookout for Sushil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at a stadium in Delhi.

#SushilKumarArrested #SushilKumar #SushilKumarNabbed