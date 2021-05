Mehul Choksi missing in Antigua, he may have fled to Cuba|Wanted in PNB Scam | Oneindia News

Mehul Choksi the 62-year-old fugitive diamantaire wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹ 14,000 crore PNB loan fraud and money-laundering case has gone missing in the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to news agency ANI, Choksi left his home Monday evening to go for dinner at a restaurant in the southern part of the island.

He has not been seen since.

#MehulChoksi #NiravModi #PNBFraudCase