Cyclone Yaas intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, Heavy rains lash Odisha | Oneindia News

Cyclone Yaas has Intensified Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Landfall Expected Near Balasore.

The cyclone is very likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

According to the officials, Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26.

