Thursday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: QS, PCT

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, QuantumScape's Director, Brad W.

Buss, made a $238,257 purchase of QS, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $23.83 each.

Buss was up about 11.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QS trading as high as $26.67 in trading on Thursday.

QuantumScape is trading down about 3% on the day Thursday.

And at PureCycle Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Corporate Controller Melissa Westerman who purchased 11,400 shares at a cost of $17.47 each, for a trade totaling $199,158.

PureCycle Technologies is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.