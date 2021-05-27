Thursday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: QS, PCT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, QuantumScape's Director, Brad W.
Buss, made a $238,257 purchase of QS, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $23.83 each.
Buss was up about 11.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with QS trading as high as $26.67 in trading on Thursday.
QuantumScape is trading down about 3% on the day Thursday.
And at PureCycle Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Corporate Controller Melissa Westerman who purchased 11,400 shares at a cost of $17.47 each, for a trade totaling $199,158.
PureCycle Technologies is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.
