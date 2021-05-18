Tuesday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: CRC, BVH

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Monday, California Resources' Director, Tiffany Thom Cepak, made a $244,500 purchase of CRC, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $24.45 each.

Cepak was up about 18.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRC trading as high as $28.91 at last check today.

California Resources is trading up about 13.6% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, EVP, Chief Sales Officer Dusty Tonkin bought $197,295 worth of Bluegreen Vacations Holdings, buying 10,500 shares at a cost of $18.79 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Tonkin in the past twelve months.

Bluegreen Vacations Holdings is trading down about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

Tonkin was up about 16.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BVH trading as high as $21.83 in trading on Tuesday.