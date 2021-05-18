Tuesday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: RDNT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Friday, Director Lawrence L.
Levitt bought $288,325 worth of RadNet, buying 12,500 shares at a cost of $23.07 each.
This buy marks the first one filed by Levitt in the past year.
RadNet is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday.
Levitt was up about 8.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RDNT trading as high as $24.95 at last check today.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider..
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider..