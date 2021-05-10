Monday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, RYAM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At B.
Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO B.
Riley Securities, Inc.
Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $67.68 each, for a total investment of $338,424.
Moore was up about 13.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $76.83 in trading on Monday.
B.
Riley Financial is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday.
And also on Thursday, Director Julie Dill bought $283,812 worth of Rayonier Advanced Materials, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $7.10 a piece.
This buy marks the first one filed by Dill in the past year.
Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading up about 10% on the day Monday.
Dill was up about 23.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RYAM trading as high as $8.74 at last check today.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider..
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to..