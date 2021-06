Delhi Govt extends Covid-19 curfew till June 7th: What is still not permitted? | Oneindia News

The Delhi government in an order issued on Saturday announced an extension of the Covid-induced lockdown till June 7th.

Essential activities and services will continue to be exempt.

E-passes possessed by people for movement connected to essential goods and services will continue to be valid.

