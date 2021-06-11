G7 nations to pledge 1 billion COVID vaccine doses for world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement came hours after US President Joe Biden committed to donating 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
FRANCE 24 English
Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus..