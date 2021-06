Boris Johnson say UK is 'indivisible'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson played down any suggestion of a rift between him and the EU leaders present at the G7 summit, suggesting subjects other than Brexit had dominated most of the discussions.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had described remarks made by French president Macron as 'offensive.'

Report by Odonovanc.

