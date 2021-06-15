Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for ‘In the Heights’ Colorism

Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for ‘In the Heights’ Colorism.

On Monday, Lin-Manuel Miranda took to social media to issue a public apology for his recent movie, ‘In the Heights.’.

The film has been at the center of controversy in recent days.

Many have pointed out a severe lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation.

I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter.

Miranda acknowledged the “hurt and frustration over colorism” and apologized for falling short.

I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback.

I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter.

In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short.

I’m truly sorry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter.

He went on to thank people for their “honest feedback” and promise he was dedicated to “learning and evolving.” .

I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening … I’m dedicated to the learning and evolving we all have to do to make sure we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community.

, Lin-Manuel Miranda, via Twitter